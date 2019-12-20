Twisters' Dylan Wagner wins 4 Jingle Bell gymnastics titles

Dylan Wagner of Twisters Gymnastics won four events and River Wilkinson and Carlee Schultz captured three each in the Xcel Silver division at the Jingle Bell Gymboree, hosted by CRAG earlier this month.

Twisters won the Xcel Silver and Gold teams titles and placed second in Bronze and Platinum.

Wagner won the vault, bars, beam and all around, Wilkinson the bars, floor exercise and all around, and Schultz the bars, beam and all around.

Brianna Pierce also won three events in Xcel Gold, capturing the beam, floor, all around.

Ellie Schrader (beam, floor) won two events in Xcel Bronze and Katelyn Wallrichs (vault, floor) won two in Xcel Platinum.

Other Twisters winners were Shaye Wade (all around) and Lizzie Griffin (vault) in Bronze; Kiera Hall (bars), Sage Clow (vault), Alaina Hall (floor), Autumn Reep (bars), Kaitlyn Beck (vault), Joslyn McGraw (vault), Anna Schlesinger (all around), Riley Schaldecker (bars) and Elle Crilley (bars) in Silver; Elli Frame (bars), Izzie McDonald (vault), Tori Sletteland (beam), Emma Clabaugh (vault) and Tomina Gerst (bars in Gold; and Mya Siebels (all around), Marissa Rahe (bars), Natalie Osterberg (beam) and Clara Thurm (bars) in Platinum.

Placewinners were Emma Everson, Abby Decker and Rylie Bartlett in Bronze; Camilla Jelinek, Brooklyn Davis, Ava Gladden, Gina Jones, Claire McGee, Brooklyn Freno, Thea Eid, Jenna Raid, Lynnae Bronson, Kayley Harney, Shreya Singh and Mikayla Carter in Silver; Adelyn Stien, Mackenzie Opperman, Kaelynn Roster, Ellianna Meike, Ellie Evers, Taylor Kitner, Peyton Busch, Addison Kellogg, Mela Baccam, Grace Ireland, Sadie Reuter and Ganesa Papini in Gold; and Kayla Gilmore, Maggie Goldberg and Andelyn Cabalka in Platinum.

DEMOREST WINS FOR SOMERSAULTS

Josalyn Demorest of Somersaults Gymnastics won the vault in Level 3 at CRAG’s Jingle Bell Gymboree earlier this month.

She also placed in the beam.

Other Somersaults placewinners were Addy Sobaski in Level 3 and Carly Cronbaugh in Level 4.