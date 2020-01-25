Twisters' Anna Schlesinger wins 4 titles at Chow's gymnastic meet

Anna Schlesinger of Twisters Gymnastics on four titles last weekend at the Winter Classic, hosted by Chows Gymnastics in Des Moines.

Schlesinger won the bars, beam, floor exercise and all around in Xcel Silver. Thea Eid won three Silver titles — bars, floor and all around — and Dylan Wagner was a doublewinner (vault and beam).

Tomina Gerst won three titles in the Xcel Gold division, capturing the bars, beam and all around. Emma Clabaugh (vault, floor) won two Gold golds.

Clara Thurm (beam, floor, all around) won three Xcel Platinum titles.

Other Silver winners were Joslyn McGraw (vault), Isabella Weig (all around), Mia Cerretti (bars), Alyssa Martinich (beam), Carlee Schultz (beam) and Jenna Raid (bars). Elli Frame (vault), Izzie McDonald (beam), Taylor Kitner (beam), Mela Baccam (beam), Brianna Pierce (vault), Grace Ireland (floor) and Lauren Duncan (floor) won in Gold, and Andelyn Cabalka (floor), Eve Hansen (bars), Natalie Osterberg (bars) and Natalie Joyce (beam) won in Platinum.

Twisters’ Mia Frame (beam) own in Level 7 and Ava Van Berkum (bars) in Level 8.

Twisters’ Silver and Gold teams were crowned champions, the Platinum team placed second and the Level 8 of 9 teams were third.

Other placewinners were Ava Gladden, Lexi Nims, Riley Schaldecker, Mikayla Carter and Lynnae Bronson in Silver; Maggie Wauters, Mackenzie Opperman, Ellianna Meike, Raelynn Fitzpatrick, Peyton Busch, Addison Kellogg and Sadie Reuter in Gold; Shandin Gilbert and Katelyn Mackey in Level 8; and Aubrey Gilliland, Reese Wilson, Olivia Orris and Leah Hendrickson in Level 9.

31 FROM MOSER WIN GOLD

Thirty-one members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic team won titles recently at a USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Iowa Falls.

Moser winners were Emma Oberbroeckling, Hannabelle Erickson, Ava Nolan, Isabella Barrett, Lily Schmitz, Megan Pierschbacher, Laura Pierschbacher, Kendall Wagner, Madelyn Troester, Hannah Seevell, Ava Seevell, Lainey Payne, Lily Harreld, Julia Kuennen, Lexi Opitz, Lexi Martin, Myra Peyton, Jayda Even, Ella Frieden, Adalyn Ostrander, Olivia Weston, Kennedi Benesh, Canaan Corcoran, Sutton Smith, Caleb Crane, Colton Wissmiller, Hadlee Erickson, Kadee Batterson, Allison Klingman, Rylee Atkinson and Lucy Scherbring.

Reagan Brown placed second, along with Melanie Lutgen, Olivia Besler, Autumn Domeyer, Keely Recker, Ella Digmann, Madilyn Payne, Tucker Erickson, Lilly Shaw, Rylee Whittaker, Alyvia Snavely, Adalyn Fette, Chloe Smith, Claire Manning, Delaney Brown, Kennedi Bevans and Ellison Wissmiller.

Third-place finishers were Olivia Their, Makayla Gasper, Libby Knipper, Destiny Barnhart, Ella Davidshofer, Carlie Bergan, Griffan Ostrander, Violet Harreld, Ruby Gardner, Sophia Gardner, Sylvia Kramer, Morie Johnson, Jewel Hemry and Ava Oberbroeckling.

CRAG’S LUCKEY, ORTIZ WIN 3 TITLES

Sydney Luckey and Reyata Ortiz of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics won three events each at the Triad Classic earlier this month in Ankeny.

Luckey won the bars, beam and all around in Xcel Gold and Ortiz captured the beam, floor exercise and all around in Xcel Platinum.

Other CRAG winners were Jenna Jo Young (beam) in Xcel Silver and Emersyn Secora (vault) and Alivia Foster (beam) in Xcel Diamond.

Reagan Furler (Gold), Elisabeth Vanous (Silver), Kalli Kirchner (Silver), Lauren Miller (Platinum) and Shea Johnson (Diamond) were placewinners.