Somersaults' Alyssa Jarchow wins 2 Twistin' titles

Youth notebook: CRAG's Carolyn Elliott places in 5 events

Josalyn Demorest of Somersaults Gymnastics competes at Twistin’ to the Top meet last weekend at Twisters Gymnastics. She placed third in the floor exercise. (Somersaults Gymnatics)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Alyssa Jarchow of Somersaults Gymnastics won the vault and balance beam and placed second in the all around ats Twisters’ Twistin’ to the Top meet last weekend.

She also was third on the bars, all in the Junior A Level 5 division.

Teammates Addy Sobaski and Josalyn Demorest placed third in the Level 3 floor exercise, Sobaski in Junior A and Demmorest in Junior B.

CRAG’S ELLIOTT PLACES IN 5 EVENTS

Carolyn Elliott of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics placed in the top three of five event last weekend at the Twistin’ to the Top meet, hosted by Twisters Gymnastics.

Elliott, in Level 3, placed second in the bars, beam, floor exercise and all around, and third in the vault.

