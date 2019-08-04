Ryan Schrimper holds off Ryan Schlueter for City Am title

CEDAR RAPIDS — The battle on the final nine holes was tight, but a pair of former teammates came out on top at the 2019 Men’s City Amateur golf tournament on Sunday.

Ryan Schrimper, a 2014 Mount Mercy graduate, held off 2013 grad Ryan Schlueter one shot at Ellis Golf Course.

“Right off the bat today, I knew I would have to be under par,” Schrimper said. “I knew those guys would come out hot.”

The two finished at 11- and 10-under par, beating Justin Pansegrau at 9-under and Kevin Ault at 8-under. In the senior division, Rob Dickerman took first ahead of Todd Hingtgen.

“It’s a good group of guys to play with,” Schrimper said. “We all get along really well and feed off of each other.”

After being tested at the very end, Schlueter was happy with his performance over the entire three-day tournament.

“I don’t think I’ve played that well for three days ever in a tournament,” Schlueter said. “We had fun. Four of us were competing there.”

Schrimper was able to finish strong despite the thick air of competition.

“This atmosphere is a lot more intense,” Schrimper said. “Especially today. We had 10 or 15 carts following us the last five or six holes. I had to keep pushing myself to keep my nerves in check.”

He attributes some of his abilities under pressure to a change in mind-set.

“It’s just for fun,” Schrimper said. “Just going out there, having fun and whatever happens, happens ... that way, you’re not anxious for the next shot and not trying to do anything too drastic with your shots.”

Schrimper and Schlueter enjoy being able to compete at the local level after their college golf careers ended. Schrimper played pro for several years, but he returned to amateur status in the last year to take advantage of a wider variety of tournaments.

Overall, being able to play the game they love for fun while having family and friends in attendance is the biggest draw.

“I’ll keep doing this,” Schlueter said. “I’ll keep having beers and playing golf.”

The next test for the pair will be the Ryder Cup on Aug. 24-25 at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville. The qualifiers from the Cedar Rapids City Amateur tournament will face off against the qualifiers from the Iowa City City Am.

“It’s very much for pride,” Schlueter said. “We’ve won or maintained the cup 13 years in a row. It’s a little bit more intense. There’s a little bit of animosity there.”