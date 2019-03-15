Marion's Michael Jordan heading to state bowling hall of fame

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa State USBC Bowling Association will be inducting Michael Jordan of Marion in a “special category” as well as four others into the State Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Jordan began bowling in 1967, when he was 17 years old, at Jubilee Lanes in Cedar Rapids. That first game, first night bowling with his father, set him on the path to a lifelong dedication to the sport. He has continued this tradition with his own children.

He served on the Cedar Rapids USBC Bowling Association board of directors from 1981 to 2016, serving as president, vice president and association secretary. He has been a certified lane inspector since 1982 (37 years).

Jordan’s personal highs include one 299 game, one 300 and a series high of 765. While he shares the same name as a famous basketball player, this Michael Jordan is all about bowling. He has participated in 39 association tournaments, more than 40 state tournaments and 36 national tournaments.

He had finishes of 14th in doubles during a state tournament in Fort Dodge and finished as doubles champion with his partner Ed Wise during a city senior tournament. He has been a busy person, serving as a delegate for 20 national meetings and has participated in the state jamboree since 1981.

Jordan was inducted into the Cedar Rapids Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and received the Frank Stanek Award in 2016.

Bowling has been a huge part of his life. Jordan has given back to the sport, loves to see people of all ages enjoying the game and had dedicated his passion for the betterment of the sport.

The others who join Jordan in this year’s Hall of Fame class are Margo DeBar of Council Bluffs (service category), Ed Budzyn of Burlington (meritorious category), Lysle Musgrove of Ames (posthumous) and Matt Weggen of Muscatine (skills category).