MACR Sharks shine at state YMCA swim meet

More than 700 swimmers from across Iowa packed the Marshalltown Natatorium for the 2020 YMCA State Championship Swim Meet earlier this month.

Four individuals and three relay teams representing the MACR Sharks YMCA team were crowned state champions last weekend at the 2020 YMCA state swimming championships at a packed Marshalltown Natatorium.

Another 36 Sharks collected silver and bronze medals over the weekend.

“Our local Y swimmers swam their heart out this weekend,” said Donald Pirrie, head coach of the MACR Sharks. “They worked hard all season long and that really paid off this weekend with some big time drops and amazing performances.”

The MACR Sharks are one of 26 YMCA competitive swim programs in the state, a program that serves more than 2,600 kids annually.

“It’s great to see so many kids involved in YMCA Swimming,” Pirrie said. “Swimming with a Y program gives kids a great opportunity to develop swimming skills and take part in healthy competition while at the same time learning important life skills like grit and determination. It’s great to see kids be the fiercest of competitors when racing but yet the best of friends when not on the starting blocks.”

Individual State champions from the Sharks were Kaitlyn Sellon in the 100 butterfly, Maria Trotta in the 50 freestyle, Sydney Jones in the 200 individual medley, 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke and Devon Pirrie in the 200 backstroke.

Two MACR swimmers also were nominated to the Iowa YMCA Swimming State All-Star Team for 2020 — Ian Lucas (15) and Rylee Bauer (18). They received this award for their embodiment of the YMCA Core Values, exceptional leadership skills and commitment to YMCA swimming. Both have been members of the MACR Sharks for more than seven years.

TWISTERS’S SCHLESINGER, DUNCAN SWEEP EVENTS

Anna Schlesinger and Lauren Duncan of Twisters Gymnastics both won five titles at CRAG’s Leapin’ Leprechaun meet last weekend.

Schlesinger won the bars, beam, vault, floor exercise and all around as Twisters captured the Xcel Silver team title. Duncan won the same five events as Twisters also won the Xcel Gold crown.

Josie McGraw (vault, bars, all around), Autumn Reep (vault, bars, all around) and Dylan Wagner (bars, beam, all around) were triple winners for Twisters in Silver, and Carlee Schultz (bars, all around) won two events. Izzie McDonald (vault, beam, all around) and Mackenzie Opperman (vault, bars, all around) both won three events in Gold, and Ellianna Meike (bars, floor) captured two.

Ava Salladay (bars, beam, all around) won three events in Xcel Bronze.

Maggie Goldberg (bars, all around) and Clara Thurm (beam, all around) were double winners in Xcel Platinum as Twisters also captured that team title.

Other winners were Kiera Hall (bars), Brooklyn Davis (floor), Ava Gladden (vault), Gina Jones (floor), Sage Clow (beam), Mia Cerretti (bars), Elin Haderthauer (vault), Lexi Nims (vault), Miriam Legge (vault) and Lynnae Bronson (beam) in Xcel Silver; Rylie Bartlett (floor) in Bronze; Elli Frame (bars), Addison Kellogg (beam), Emma Clabaugh (floor), Brianna Pierce (floor), Tomina Gerst (floor) and Ganesa Papini (vault) in Gold; and Kayla Gilmore (beam), Marissa Rahe (beam), Andelyn Cabalka (vault), Eve Hansen (bars) and Natalie Osterberg (bars) in Platinum.

Xcel Bronze placewinners were Meghan Bunney, Jenna Gibson, Shaye Wade, Gauri McClure, Leah Janutka and Abby Decker. Silver placewinners were River Wilkinson, Josie Buck, Claire McGee, Alaina Hall, Emily Walser, Isabella Weig, Elle Crilley, Riley Schaldecker, Cora McArtor, Jenna Raid and Mikayla Carter. Ellie Evers, Raelynn Fitzpatrick and Peyton Busch placed in Gold.

CRAG’S LUCKEY WINS 3 GOLD MEDALS

Sydney Luckey of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics won three golds at CRAG’s Leapin’ Leprechaun gymnastics meet last weekend.

Competing in Xcel Gold, Luckey won the bars, floor exercise and all around.

CRAG’s Lauren Miller (beam, all around) was a double-winner in Xcel Platinum, Kylie Cushman (vault, all around) won twice in Xcel Gold and Alena Dietz (bars, floor) won a pair of Xcel Silver titles.

Other CRAG winners were Shea Johnson (all around) in Diamond, Bethany Young (vault) in Platinum, Regan Bahl (beam) in Gold, and Elizabeth Eilders (beam), Kendal Cushman (all around), Elisabeth Vanous (beam) and Jayden Umstead (beam) in Silver.

Placewinners were Emersyn Secora and Alivia Foster in Diamond, Isabel Osterhaus and Reyata Ortiz in Platinum, and Kalli Kirchner, Keira Richmond, Jenna Jo Young and Olivia Ovel in Silver.

19 FROM MOSER CAPTURE TUMBLING TITLES

Nineteen members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic won gold in a USTA Power Tumbling meet in Webster City.

Moser winners were Melanie Lutgen, Lily Schmitz, Mikya Britton, Megan Pierschbacher, Laura Pierschbacher, Ella Davidshofer, Georgia Werger, Makenna Payne, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Jayda Even, Griffan Ostrander, Lilly Shaw, Lily Harreld, Paislee Hansel, Violet Harreld, Canaan Corcoran, Kena Johnson and Scarlett Benesh.

Ava Nolan finished second, along with Madilyn Troester, Aaliyah Corcoran, Emi Harmon and Carlee Batterson.

Ruby West, Jewell Hemry, Libby Knipper, Claire Jaeger, Kirsten Farmer, Kadee Batterson, Dagny Kuhlman and Lexus Fleming all placed third.

TIEDEMAN WINS 2 TITLES FOR KIDS FIRST

Anna Tiedeman of Kids First Gymnastics won a pair of Xcel Silver golds at the Field of Dreams gymnastics meet last weekend.

Tiedeman won the vault and floor exercise.

Other Kids First winners were Gemma Sebastian (beam), Briella Kittrell (beam), Landrey Kramber (bars), McKinley Clayton (bars) and Jocelyn Ventua (floor) in Xcel Bronze.

Placewinners were Charlotte Hamsik and Adria DeFord in Bronze, Chloe Columbus and Eva Sanchez-Masi in Level 6.