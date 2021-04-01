MACR Sharks dominate state, regional YMCA swim meets

Twelve swimmers representing the Cedar Rapids YMCA were crowned champions during the 2021 YMCA State Championship at the Marshalltown Natatorium last month.

Many others picked up silver and bronze medals in a meet that drew more than 500 swimmers. The Cedar Rapids team won eight of the 20 relay titles and placed second in five more.

“It’s been an interesting season to say the least,” MACR Sharks Coach Donald Pirrie said in a release. “We were very fortunate to be able to continue to swim through the pandemic.

“Swimming is one of the sports that really lends itself well to social distancing, and with multiple YMCA pools in the Cedar Rapids Metro Area we were able to spread out the team and continue to train at a near normal pace.

“... Our end of season results showed that it worked.”

Two weeks after the state meet, the Sharks were back in the water in Des Moines for the 2021 North Central Regional Championship with teams from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and North and South Dakota.

MACR, one of 29 teams, placed second with several swimmers at the top of the Age Group High Point award.

MACR swimmers netted a record 24 gold medals.

High Point Award winners for the Sharks were Braydon Calonder (11-12-year-olds) and Lauren Williams (15-and-over). Callie Bohlmann (8-and-under) and Sydney Jones (15-and-over) were runners-up.

Williams set a regional record in the 1,000-yard freestyle, winning in a time of 11:02.63. She also won the 100, 200 and 500 free after capturing the 50, 100 and 200 free at state.

Jones won the 100 and 200 backstroke at regionals, as well as the 200 and 400 individual medley. Calonder captured the 200, 500 and 1,000 freestyle and the 200 and 400 IM. Bohlman won the 25 backstroke.

Other regional winners were Maria Trotta (100 butterfly), Abby Jones (200 breaststroke), Gavin Lucas (100 backstroke), Cameron Weeks (200 backstroke), Anthony Trotta (100 IM), Sheppard West (1000 freestyle) and Ian Lucas, who captured the 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

Calonder won the 200 free at state and Jones won the 50 and 100 backstroke.

Maria Trotta won the 50 and 100 free, and 50 butterfly at state. Other state champions were Callie Bohlmann (25 backstroke) Avary Calonder (200 backstroke), Abagail Jones (200 IM), Andrew Seifert (100 freestyle, 50 butterfly), Gavin Lucas (50 backstroke), Anthony Lee (500 freestyle), Tate Kuennen (100 butterfly) and Ian Lucas (100 freestyle).

Silver medalists at regionals were Callie Bohlmann, Mehar Julka, Maria Trotta, Addi Mougin, Avary Calonder, Abby Jones, Meera Julka, Braydon Calonder, Anthony Trotta, Sheppard West, Ian Lucas, Parker Gammill and Troy Butler. Callie Bohlmann, Maria Trotta, Addi Mougin, Lauren Williams, Avary Calonder, Abby Jones, Sheppard West, Parker Gammill and Troy Butler all placed third.

Other state placewinners were Anthony Trotta, Marcus Seifert, Jada Ripke, Mehar Julka, Addi Mougin, Joe Briesemeister and Gammill.

Anyone interested in the MACR team can contact Coach Donald Pirrie at iowayswimming@gmail.com