Lauren Duncan, Twisters win big in Candyland

Lauren Duncan of Twisters Gymnastics won four events at the recent Candyland Classic hosted by Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy.

Competing in Xcel Gold, Duncan won the vault, beam, floor exercise and all around.

Emily Walser, Dylan Wagner and Riley Schaldecker won three events each in Xcel Silver, leading Twisters to the team title. Walser won the vault, floor, and all around, Wagner the bars, beam and all around, and Schaldecker the bars, beam and all around.

Twisters also won the Gold team title behind Duncan and triple-winners Mackenzie Opperman (bars, floor, all around) and Brianna Pierce (beam, floor, all around).

Carlee Schultz (vault, all around) and Lynnae Bronson (beam, floor) were double winners in Silver, and Peyton Busch (vault, all around) won two Gold titles.

Other winners were Harper Hempstead (floor) in Silver and Izzie McDonald (vault), Raelynn Fitzpatrick (beam) and Tomina Gerst (bars) in Gold.

Marissa Rahe (bars), Maggie Goldberg (bars), Allison Dvorak (beam) and Natalie Osterberg (all around) won Xcel Platinum titles, helping Twisters to a second-place team finish.

Other placewinners were Camilla Jelinek, Ava Gladden, Gina Jones, Lexi Nims, Thea Eid, Elle Crilley, Cora McArtor and Mikayla Carter in Silver; Elli Frame, Olivia Brendes, Avri Trumblee-Looney, Kaelynn Roster, Ellie Evers, Addison Kellogg and Gia Cole in Gold; and Mya Siebels and Andelyn Cabalka in Platinum.

MOSER HAS 47 WINNERS IN DUBUQUE

Forty-seven Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic athletes won titles recently at a USTA Power Tumbling meet in Dubuque.

Moser winners were Olivia Thier, Annie Gulick, Melanie Lutgen, Makayla Gasper, Emma Oberbroeckling, Izzy Lutgen, Brooklin Ante, Sienna Steffensmeier, Libby Knipper, Lily Schmitz, Isabella Barrett, Allysa Sadeawasser, Asanti Britton, Logan Bevans, Mikya Britton, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Autumn Domeyer, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Elyse Konrardy, Laura Pierschbacher, Caleb Crane, Savanna Lehman, Hope Zurbriggen, Rylee Atkinson, Kaley Polfer, Chloe Smith, Brynn Bucknell, Julia Kuennen, Jayda Even, Lydia Trumm, Lainey Payne, Lucas Sadewasser, Colton Wissmiller, Jessica Kracke, Jorgie Schulte, Larkyn Luensman, Morie Johnson, Carlee Batterson, Paislee Hansel, Kennedi Benesh, Canaan Corcoran, Lucy Scherbring, Lexi Martin, Scarlett Benesh and Ellison Wissmiller.

Runners-up were Olivia Besler, Reagan Brown, Carley Hillebrand, Ava Nolan, Kennedi Bevans, Kirsten Farmer, Ella Digmann, Lexi Opitz, Katherine Brunsman, Ruby Dolan, Delaney Brown, Ella Frieden, Dagny Kuhlman, Sutton Smith, Kennedy Duddeck, Lilly Shaw, Olivia Weston, Kyla Ries, Quinn Duddeck, Matilda Kuhlman and Rylee Whittaker.

Kennedy Collins placed third, along with Claire Jaeger, Elizabeth Recker, Destiny Barnhart, Lexus Fleming, Ava Oberbroeckling, Avery Brown, Abbigail Stoffel, Lily Hall, Mackenzie Bries, Lennox Moser, Lindsay Ruchti, Ruby West, McKenna Casey, Shyanne Merkes and Kena Johnson.