Eastern Iowa Swim Federation's Tenley Michael wins 8 titles

JOHNSTON — Tenley Michael of the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation captured eight titles in the 8U girls’ competition at the CIA Fall Mixer late last month.

Tenley won the 50 and 100 freestyle, the 50 and 100 breaststroke, the 50 and 100 butterfly and the 100 and 200 individual medley.

Nathan Saputra won four events in the 8U boys races (200 free, 500 free, 100 breast and 100 fly).

Colin Millage (50 free, 50 back and 100 back) and Parker Macho (100 free, 50 breast, 100 fly) were triple winners in the 12U boys’ division.

Other EISF winners were A.J. Miller (200 breast, 200 fly) in the 12U boys and Max Macho (50 back) in the 10U boys.

Other placewinners were Joseph Saputra in the 8U boys, Lilly Anctil and Izzy Telisak in 12U girls, Christian Carleton in 12U boys.

Millage, Macho, Max Macho, Nathan Saputra, Joseph Saputra and Michael all received high point awards at the meet.

SOBASKI WINS SPOOKTACULAR GOLD

CEDAR FALLS — Addy Sobaski of the Somersaults Gymnastics team won the all around title last week at the Ruby Spooktacular.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Competing in the Junior Olympic Level 3 Junior A division, she also placed second on the bars and balance beam and third in the floor exercise.

Teammate Josalyn Demorest placed second in the vault in Level 3 Senior A and third in the bars, floor and all around. Carly Cronbaugh, in Level 4 Junior A, was second in the vault.

17 FROM MOSER WIN AT TUMBLING MEET

WOODHULL, Ill. — Seventeen members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic team won titles in a USTA Power Tumbling meet that attracted 12 teams and around 225 athletes last month.

Moser winners were Annie Gulick, Melanie Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Kyle Sadewasser, Lucas Sadewasser, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Elyse Konrardy, Savanna Lehman, Kaley Polfer, Chloe Smith, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Jessica Kracke, Carlee Batterson and Canaan Corcoran.

Kennedy Collins placed second, as did Isabel Lutgen, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Asanti Britton, Caleb Crane, Destiny Barnhart, Hayden Reimer, Vivian Clar, Griffan Ostrander, Alyvia Snavely, Lindsay Ruchti and Kyla Ries.

Third-place finishers were Kennedi Bevans, Ella Digmann, Miya Pitz, Adalyn Ostrander, Kaja Johnson, Kena Johnson and Scarlett Benesh.