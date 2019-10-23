Danielle Bentley, Michael Hauskins heading into bowling Hall of Fame

CEDAR RAPIDS — Danielle Bentley and Michael Hauskins will be inducted into the Cedar Rapids USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame next week.

The two will be honored Oct. 27 at the Marion American Legion with social time at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the induction ceremony at 1 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children (10 and under). Tickets are available from any Hall of Fame Committee member.

or ask at the control desks and they will let us know.

Bentley started her adult bowling career in the 1993-94 and proceeded to shoot a 299 game and a 754 series, which where the highs in the state that year. She teamed up with Tina Allsup in 2000 and won a state doubles title. She is a member of the local, state and national 600 clubs and the 700 state clubs. She has participated in city, state and national tournaments.

Bentley has carried an average of 200 plus for 17 years with a high of 217 in the 2006-2007 season. She owns three 300 games, two 299s, more than 70 700 series and three 800 series. He high series is 826.

Hauskins’ dedication to the sport includes helping others — advance, improve and to enjoy and grow the game. He has been bowling in the Evergreen League at May City Bowl since 1984, and the past 35 years has enjoyed serving the many bowlers who have come and gone through the league. He always was the go-to person for answers to many questions. If he didn’t have the answer, he would find it.

Bowling is more than just a sport to Hauskins, it’s also a way of life.

Hauskins served the bowling community through the Cedar Rapids board of directors for more than six years and held the title of vice president. He helped with lane inspections and made sure all tournaments ran well and would be a success.

He also bowled two 300 games and several 700 series.

Lane Lafler is a director, Hall of Fame committee member and public relations committee member of the Cedar Rapids USBC Bowling Association.