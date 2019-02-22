CRAG dominates at gymnastics competitions

Alivia Foster of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics won four titles earlier this month at the Candy Land Classic, capturing the vault, bars, floor exercise and all around in Xcel Platinum.

Teammates Anyiyah Lederle (beam, floor, all around) in Platinum, Reyata Ortiz (bars, floor, all around) and Isabel Osterhaus (vault, beam, all around) in Gold, and Jules Miskell (bars, beam, floor) in Silver were triple winners.

Emerson Secora (vault, floor) was a double winner in Platinum, Emmalyse Bordignon (bars, floor) won a pair of golds in Gold, and Reagan Furler (floor, all around) and Sydney Luckey (beam, floor) both won twice in Silver.

Other CRAG winners were Regan Bahl (floor), Londyn Stoffel (bars) and Ella Gilchrist (beam) in Silver, and Lanie Wood (floor) and Megan Doyle (bars) in Platinum.

Placewinners were Makenna Graeter, Elisabeth Vanous and Emmie Aleman in Silver, Mya Gilchrist in Gold, and Lexie Goldsmith, Kori Lyle and Maggie Schlamp in Platinum.

Autumn Poston of the CRAG won the beam and floor exercise at the Midwest Twisters Harley Meet recently, competing in Level 7. Teammate Riley Smith won the bars in Level 8, and Kate Denner won the beam in Level 6. Grace Sherman was a placewinner in Level 6.

At the Circle of Stars meet last month, Smith won the vault and beam and Poston captured the floor exercise, both in Level 7.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Ortiz (vault, bars, beam, all around) won four titles at the Blizzard Bech last month, Secora (vault, bars, all around) and Aniyah Lederle (vault, beam, all around) won three, and Luckey (beam, all around), Catey Kluesner (bars, beam), Bordignon (beam, all around) and Lyle (bars, floor) were double winners. Other CRAG winners were Kalli Kirchner (beam), Stoffel (beam), Furler (floor), Aleman (beam), Grace Noring (bars) and Foster (floor).

Miskell (bars, beam, floor, all around) won four events at Chow’s Winter Classic while Kirchner (beam, floor, all around) and Ortiz (vault, bars, all around) were triple winners. Luckey (beam, floor), Lederle (bars, all around) and Wood (bars, floor) were double winners. Other CRAG winners were Poston (beam), Furler (vault), Stoffel (beam), Doyle (bars), Foster (floor) and Schlamp (floor).

OPPERMAN LEADS KIDS FIRST CHARGE

Mackenzie Opperman of Kids First Gymnastics won the Xcel Silver bars and beam at the Winter Wonderland Invitational earlier this month.

Other Kids First winners were Bella Richardson in Silver, Meghan Humphrey (floor exercise) in Level 4, Briar Hess (floor) in Level 5 and Hailey Gammon (bars) in Level 6.

Placewinners were Amalisa Harris in Level 5, and Hadley Hirth, Briella Kittrell, Landrey Krambeer, McKinley Clayton, Jordan Hartman and Anika White in Xcel Bronze.

12 FROM MOSER WIN GOLD

Twelve members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic team won titles at a USTA Power Tumbling meet in Oskaloosa.

Moser winners were Ava Nolan, Kennedi Bevans, Elizabeth Recker, Kelsey Kremer, Aubrey Wilson, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Laura Pierschbacher, Phillip Johnson, Colton Wissmiller, Mattie Johnson, Dagny Kuhlman and Kennedi Benesh.

Isabel Lutgen finished second, along with Isabella Johnson, Kaydence Ahart, Kyle Peck, Kreighton Peck, Autumn Domeyer, Lexi Opitz, Ella Oberbreckling, Ella Digmann, Leigha Hinrichs, Kael Peck, Abigayle Johnson and Kennedy Duddeck. Third-place finishers were Melanie Lutgen, Kendall Wagner, Madelyn Pope and Morie Johnson.