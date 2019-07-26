Recreation

City swim meet is special to competitors

HS journalism: Event brings swimmers from all over Cedar Rapids, Marion

Gideon Hansen (left) pulls away in the boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke during the All City Swim Meet at Cherry Hill Aquatic Center in Cedar Rapids on July 20. (David Harmantas/freelance)
Gideon Hansen (left) pulls away in the boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke during the All City Swim Meet at Cherry Hill Aquatic Center in Cedar Rapids on July 20. (David Harmantas/freelance)
By Isaac Gomez, C.R. Washington senior

CEDAR RAPIDS — While most people spend their Saturday mornings enjoying extra hours of sleep, it’s a different story for the young swimmers who competed in last Saturday’s All City Swim Meet.

Every year, Cherry Hill Aquatic Center hosts citywide meet, the finale for summer swimming. The event consists of 74 events boys’ and girls’ swimmers.

The 11-and-older swimmers are up bright and early, starting their events at 8 a.m.

As the events began, teammates and coaches lined up against the pool cheering each other on. There were kids from all corners of Cedar Rapids and Marion, coming together for one last meet.

“This event is very important,” Dan Harney said. “It gives kids a chance to compete when they normally would not.”

Harney has been an official for the past seven years and has a daughter who has competed during that time.

“The excitement of doing a good job,” Harney said. “It all sticks out.”

The kids and coaches brought another level of passion and excitement to the last event, in hopes to place well.

“It’s the grand finale,” Harney said. “You can tell by the way they compete.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Kids may look back on this day and see it as just another competition, but during the meet it’s apparent this is important and meaningful to them.

By Isaac Gomez, C.R. Washington senior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Recreation ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Road races can bring out competitiveness

Fifth Season 8K still a Cedar Rapids gem

Cedar Rapids' Trey Sampson growing basketball, life skills

Women's softball league in Cedar Rapids offers players opportunity

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kind of a big deal: Largest steam locomotive ever built 'Big Boy' making Cedar Rapids stop

Live coverage, day 3: Cody Brown manslaughter trial

Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

A little cilantro and coriander add flavor to these recipes

Fact Checker: How many Iowans benefit from Cory Booker's proposed renters tax credit?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.