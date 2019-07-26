City swim meet is special to competitors

CEDAR RAPIDS — While most people spend their Saturday mornings enjoying extra hours of sleep, it’s a different story for the young swimmers who competed in last Saturday’s All City Swim Meet.

Every year, Cherry Hill Aquatic Center hosts citywide meet, the finale for summer swimming. The event consists of 74 events boys’ and girls’ swimmers.

The 11-and-older swimmers are up bright and early, starting their events at 8 a.m.

As the events began, teammates and coaches lined up against the pool cheering each other on. There were kids from all corners of Cedar Rapids and Marion, coming together for one last meet.

“This event is very important,” Dan Harney said. “It gives kids a chance to compete when they normally would not.”

Harney has been an official for the past seven years and has a daughter who has competed during that time.

“The excitement of doing a good job,” Harney said. “It all sticks out.”

The kids and coaches brought another level of passion and excitement to the last event, in hopes to place well.

“It’s the grand finale,” Harney said. “You can tell by the way they compete.”

Kids may look back on this day and see it as just another competition, but during the meet it’s apparent this is important and meaningful to them.