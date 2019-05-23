Cedar Rapids bowlers hit lanes for causes

The Cedar Rapids Bowling Association decided to really get involved this past season in two very important tournaments.

One was to help our veterans and the one other was to help in the fight to find a cure for breast cancer.

The Bowlers to Veteran’s Link was founded in 1942 and for more than 75 years has been making a difference in the lives of our nation’s active duty military and veterans. BVL is the sport of bowling’s most successful charity by raising more than $50 million.

Each year to celebrate Veterans Day, the Iowa State USBC Bowling Association sponsors a mail-o-graphic bowling tournament where leagues are asked to participate, with scores from specific leagues used to compete. The cost is $5 and $2.20 from entry goes directly to our veterans. Iowa requests a portion of the money raised from our tournament stay in Iowa.

That money is divided between our two VA hospitals in Des Moines and Iowa City and the Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown. Marshalltown gives back to our veteran’s by sponsoring a bowling league where most of the fees are paid for the veteran to participate.

A request also is made to help host the National TEE Tournament in Riverside each year. One of the events is a 60-plus veterans bowling tournament at Colonial Lanes in Iowa City.

The Cedar Rapids Bowling Association visited every league possible and collected 1,148 entries, which equals a fourth of the 4,450 statewide entries. Cedar Rapids alone raised more than $2,500 for our veterans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Bowl for the Cure tournament is in partnership with Susan G. Komen to help support research, education and treatment of breast cancer. Shortly after Susan’s death from breast cancer at the age of 36, her sister Nancy Brinker founded the Susan G. Komen for the Cure in 1982.

Today the organization has invested more than $2.2 billion in breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment. The final figures for this fundraiser still are being processed, but approximately 4,100 participated state wide. Again, the Cedar Rapids Bowling Association visited the bowling centers and collected 1,030 entries, which raised more than $2,260 to help find a cure. These funds stay right here in Iowa to help fight this cause.

Every little bit helps — many or us are veterans or know a veteran, or know someone who has battled breast cancer — and the Cedar Rapids bowling family showed it is ready and willing to step up and help fight for our veterans and to help end to breast cancer.

l Sue Jensen is director of the Cedar Rapids USBC Bowling Association; Lane Lafler handles public relations for the Cedar Rapids USBC Bowling Association.