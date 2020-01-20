A special night for local bowler Justin Wyant

CEDAR RAPIDS — The bowling gods smiled on Justin Wyant last month.

Bowling in the May City Majors league at May City Bowl, Wyant rolled an incredible 864 three-game series with games of 265, 299 and 300. His series ranks No. 10 in the Cedar Rapids USBC BA history books.

The top three series are 878, 877 and 876. The state record is an 899 series (300, 299 and 300), set in 2010.

Before the special night last month, Wyant’s previous high series was 802. The perfect game was the fourth of his career.

Wyant said he was “excited but trying to grasp what had just happened,” after the series.

He took his mind off the task at hand by joking with his mother-in-law via text. His team, Beck’s Plumbing & Pizza Place, encouraged him to watch football.

Wyant recorded 34 of 36 possible strikes, had no spares and only one open frame (fifth frame of first game.).

In the first game, he opened with four strikes but in the fifth frame, the ball checked up at the end to leave the 3, 6 and 10 pins. He chopped the 6 and 10 out. He then ran strikes off the sheet for the 265.

In Game 2, he rolled the front 11 strikes and left a solid 10 pin for the 299. In Game 3, he ran the 12 for a 300.

His team also had a very good night, rolling 130 strikes, 28 spares and having 12 open frames — a 3665 scratch series (1205, 1237 and 1223), an average series of 733 per bowler or a 244 average per bowler. That score missed getting in the city’s Top 10 scratch series by 42 pins.

Sean McCallum had games of 258, 277 and 279 for an 814 series. Mike Robinson added games of 185, 238 and 192 for 615, Seth Pennock rolled 266, 172 and 221 for 659 and Robert Wyant helped the cause with games of 231, 251 and 231 for 713,