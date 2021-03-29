A bowling night to remember for Brooke Post

CEDAR RAPIDS — Brooke Post of Marion had an evening of a lifetime on March 11.

She blasted past the Cedar Rapids USBCBA and the Iowa state USBC BA scratch series record with an incredible 857 series on games of 279, 288 and 290. She bested the previous records held by Shawna Sailor (since Dec. 9, 2005) with a series of 843 on games of 265, 299 and 265.

Brooke bowled in high school at Marion and collegiately at St Ambrose. Her team was bowling on lanes 23-24, which are usually one of the highest scoring pair at Lancer Lanes.

Before bowling in the Thursday Night Women Scratch League, she was thinking about opening her chiropractic practice and just another night of league bowling. She has two 300s in the books and her previous high series was 769.

Her average this year was down to 212 from a high of 220.

In the first game, she left a stone 9 in the third frame, spared and ran it off the sheet for a 279. In Game 2, she ran the front 10 and then left a 7 pin. She missed the spare to end with a nice 288. In Game 3, she left a 7 pin in the first, spared and ran it off the sheet for great 290. She had 32 of a possible 36 strikes.

She wasn’t aware of the 567 after two games, staying distracted with teammates to remain in the moment and calm. It didn’t hit her until after the end of the third game she had made history.

“Very excited, happy,” she said, “What can I do better?”

Lane Lafler is a director, Hall of Fame committee member and public relations committee member of the Cedar Rapids USBC Bowling Association.