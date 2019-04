35 from Moser gymnastics win tumbling titles

Thirty-five Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic athletes won titles recently at a USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Waverly.

There 16 clubs with around 350 athletes at the meet.

Moser winners were Carter Phillips, Makayla Gasper, Memphis Voelker, Reagan Dolan, Emma Oberbroeckling, Brooklin Ante, Kaydence Ahart, Kyle Peck, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Grace Funke, Elizabeth Recker, Savanna Lehman, Aubrey Wilson, Mylie Elliot, Adler Mormann, Georgia Werger, Kaley Polfer, Julia Kuennen, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Parks Grennan, Colton Wissmiller, Kirsten Farmer, Mattie Johnson, Sophie Gardner, Emi Harmon, Morie Johnson, Adalyn Ostrander, Chyler Grennan, Ava Seevell, Lainey Payne, Lucas Sadewasser, Lydia Trumm, Kennedi Benesh and Rylee Whittaker.

Cheyenne Varner placed second, as did Lily Schmitz, Carley Hillebrand, Madeline Martin, Allysa Sadewasser, Kendall Wagner, Ella Davidshofer, Lexi Opitz, Isabella Johnson, Ava Zimmerman, Makayla Cuellar, Rylee Atkinson, Laura Pierschbacher, Makenna Payne, Ella Digmann, Brynn Burlage, Avery Fette, Delaney Brown, Kael Peck, Mayleigh Medberry, Brynn Bucknell, Jorgie Schulte, Jayda Even, Adrian Mormann, Malin Phelps and Paislee Hansel.

Third-place finishers were Myra Claen, Annie Gulick, Jayce Grennan, Isabel Markham, Libby Knipper, Kreighton Peck, Ella Glawatz, Ella Oberbreckling, Addison Norton, Kelsey Kremer, Ella Krivanek, Abbigail Stoffel, Madilyn Payne, Memphis Peyton, Vivian Clar, Lilly Shaw and Adalyn Fette.

CRAG’S LUCKEY WINS 4 STATE TITLES

Sydney Luckey of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics won four titles at the Xcel state tournament held recently in Hiawatha.

Luckey, in Xcel Silver, won the vault, balance beam, floor exercise and all around.

CRAG’s Reyata Ortiz won three Xcel Gold titles, capturing the vault, bars and all around. Reagan Furler, in Silver, won the vault and all around, and Jules Miskell, also in Silver, took home gold in the floor and all around.

Other CRAG winners were Alena Dietz (beam), Kalli Kirchner (beam) and Londyn Stoffel (bars) in Silver, and Emmalyse Bordignon (bars) in Gold.

Placewinners were Regan Bahl in Silver and Lauren Miller in Gold.