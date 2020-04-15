2020 Eastern Iowa golf tournament schedule

Golf courses remain open during the coronavirus pandemic and golf tournaments remain part of the schedule for now.

Call ahead to make sure these events are still on, however.

APRIL

23—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771

26—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

24— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

25—3-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

28—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653

MAY

7—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

8—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653

9—3-person best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

12—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653

12—3-man best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

14—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771

15—60 and over 2-man best shot, 9 a.m., shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622

16—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

16—2-person best shot, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771

16—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

16—3-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

16—3-person best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., 319-935-3697

17—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771

18 — 4-person best shot, Elmcrest C.C., 12:30 p.m.

23-25—4-person best shot; Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771

25—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

25—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

25—4-peson “Red, White & Blue” Tournament, 11 a.m., shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622

25-2-person best shot, morning and afternoon tee times, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

26—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653

28—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

29— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

31—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653

31—Couples alternate shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., 319-935-3697

JUNE

1-50-and-over 2-person best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

2—4-lady best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

2—2-person duffers best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

2—Women’s Golf Day, 4-Women Best Shot, 4 p.m. shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622

4—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

5—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

6—3-gal best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

7—Couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

9—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

13—4-man best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

11—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Airport National, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course

13—4-person best shot, 8-inch cup, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

13—4-person best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

14—3 couples best/alternate shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

15—4-gal best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

16—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Gardner, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course

18—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

20—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

20-3-couple best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

21—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

21—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

22—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Ellis, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course

23—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

25—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

26— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

27—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

27—4-Guttenberg Amateur Open, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

JULY

1—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Jones, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course

4—Couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

4—2-man best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

4—4-person “Red, White & Blue” Tournament, 11 a.m. shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622

5—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

9—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

11—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

11-4-lady best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

11—3-person 8-inch cup best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

13—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Twin Pines, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course

13-50-and-over 2-person best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

14—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

16—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

18—3-man best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

19—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

19—4-person best shot, red tees, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

25—2-person Ryder Cup, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

28—Men’s Invitational, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

28—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

30—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

31—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

AUGUST

2—2-couples best shot, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

2—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

4—4-lady best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

6—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

7—2-person 45 and over Senior Amateur Open, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

7—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

9—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

11—2-person duffers best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

11—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

15—EMT, Fire, Law, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

15-4-lday best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

16—1-person 2-ball best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

20—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

22—2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

22-23—One couple best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

23—Mixed couple best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

25—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

27—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

28—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

28— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

31— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

SEPTEMBER

6—Couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

7—Men’s Labor Day, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

7—4-person/2 couples, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

7—4-person “Red, White & Blue” Tournament, 11 a.m. shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622

8—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

10—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

12—2-person Ryder Cup, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

13—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

13—2 couple best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697

15—3-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

17—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

19—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

19—4-person best shot 8-inch cup, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423

20—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

20-3-couple alternate shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225

22—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

25— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

25—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653 27—4-person best shot, 8-inch cup, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

OCTOBER

1—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

3—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296

4—Chili Dips, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

7—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

8—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

8-9—Club Championship, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

10—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

11—Chili Dips, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

13—2 person best shot, 27 holes, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

13—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

16— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

18-Chili Open 2-person par 3, Stone Creek GOlf Club, 319-668-2225

22—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052

27—50 and Over 4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653

25—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

29— Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771

NOVEMBER

1­—1 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

6— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

8—2 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500

