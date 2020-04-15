2020 Eastern Iowa golf tournament schedule

Golf courses remain open during the coronavirus pandemic and golf tournaments remain part of the schedule for now.
Call ahead to make sure these events are still on, however.
APRIL
23—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771
26—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
24— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
25—3-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
28—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653
MAY
7—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
8—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653
9—3-person best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
12—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653
12—3-man best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
14—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771
15—60 and over 2-man best shot, 9 a.m., shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622
16—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
16—2-person best shot, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771
16—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
16—3-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
16—3-person best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., 319-935-3697
17—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771
18 — 4-person best shot, Elmcrest C.C., 12:30 p.m.
23-25—4-person best shot; Tara Hills C.C., 319-228-8771
25—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
25—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
25—4-peson “Red, White & Blue” Tournament, 11 a.m., shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622
25-2-person best shot, morning and afternoon tee times, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
26—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653
28—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
29— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
31—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, 319-436-4653
31—Couples alternate shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., 319-935-3697
JUNE
1-50-and-over 2-person best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
2—4-lady best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
2—2-person duffers best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
2—Women’s Golf Day, 4-Women Best Shot, 4 p.m. shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622
4—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
5—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
6—3-gal best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
7—Couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
9—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
13—4-man best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
11—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Airport National, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course
13—4-person best shot, 8-inch cup, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
13—4-person best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
14—3 couples best/alternate shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
15—4-gal best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
16—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Gardner, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course
18—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
20—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
20-3-couple best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
21—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
21—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
22—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Ellis, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course
23—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
25—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
26— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
27—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
27—4-Guttenberg Amateur Open, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
JULY
1—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Jones, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course
4—Couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
4—2-man best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
4—4-person “Red, White & Blue” Tournament, 11 a.m. shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622
5—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
9—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
11—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
11-4-lady best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
11—3-person 8-inch cup best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
13—Cedar Rapids Optimist Junior Golf, Twin Pines, crojpa@yahoo.com or call course
13-50-and-over 2-person best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
14—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
16—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
18—3-man best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
19—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
19—4-person best shot, red tees, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
25—2-person Ryder Cup, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
28—Men’s Invitational, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
28—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
30—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
31—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
AUGUST
2—2-couples best shot, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
2—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
4—4-lady best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
6—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
7—2-person 45 and over Senior Amateur Open, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
7—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
9—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
11—2-person duffers best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
11—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
15—EMT, Fire, Law, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
15-4-lday best shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
16—1-person 2-ball best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
20—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
22—2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
22-23—One couple best shot, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
23—Mixed couple best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
25—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
27—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
28—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
28— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
31— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
SEPTEMBER
6—Couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
7—Men’s Labor Day, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
7—4-person/2 couples, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
7—4-person “Red, White & Blue” Tournament, 11 a.m. shotgun, Pleasant Valley G.C., 319-337-2622
8—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
10—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
12—2-person Ryder Cup, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
13—4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
13—2 couple best shot, Buffalo Creek G.C., (319) 935-3697
15—3-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
17—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
19—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
19—4-person best shot 8-inch cup, Guttenberg Golf Club, 563-252-1423
20—2-couples best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
20-3-couple alternate shot, Stone Creek Golf Club, 319-668-2225
22—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
25— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
25—Glow Ball 2-person best shot, 9 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653 27—4-person best shot, 8-inch cup, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
OCTOBER
1—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
3—4-person best shot, Silvercrest G&C.C., 563-382-5296
4—Chili Dips, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
7—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
8—Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
8-9—Club Championship, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
10—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
11—Chili Dips, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
13—2 person best shot, 27 holes, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
13—50 and Over 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
16— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
18-Chili Open 2-person par 3, Stone Creek GOlf Club, 319-668-2225
22—50 and Over 2-person best shot, Vinton Country Club, 319-472-4052
27—50 and Over 4-person best shot, 18 holes, Wildcat Golf Course, (319) 436-4653
25—4 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
29— Over 50’s 2-person best shot, 18 holes, Tara Hills C.C., (319) 228-8771
NOVEMBER
1—1 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
6— 6 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
8—2 person best shot, Airport National G.C., 319-848-4500
Note: Get your event listed in our calendar by emailing sports@thegazette.com