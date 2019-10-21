SPORTS

Prep golf: State tournament trio head all-Metro selections

Linn-Mar state champion Dillon Burr, C.R. Washington runner-up Nile Petersen and C.R. Kennedy's Barnhart unanimous picks

Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr (right) shakes hands with Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Brock Barnhart after their round of golf during the Mississippi Valley Conference, Valley Division golf meet at Jones Park Golf Course in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
All-Metro boys’ golf teams were released Monday, consisting of the top players from the Cedar Rapids/Marion Metro.

Linn-Mar state champion Dillon Burr, Cedar Rapids Washington state runner-up Nile Petersen and four-time state qualifier and previous state runner-up Brock Barnhart highlighted the six-player first team. All three were unanimous picks.

Kennedy and Washington each had two on the first team. The Warriors’ Kyle Neighbors also earned first-team honors and Washington Coach Denny Goettel and his staff were honored as Coach of the Year. The Cougars’ Josh White joined Barnhart on the first team and the duo were the only seniors in the group.

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Matthew Schmit rounded out the first team selections,

FIRST TEAM

Dillon Burr*, Linn-Mar, jr.; Brock Barnhart*, C.R. Kennedy, sr.; Nile Petersen*, C.R. Washington, soph.; Kyle Neighbors, C.R. Washington, jr.; Josh White, C.R. Kennedy, sr.; Matthew Schmit, C.R. Xavier, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Charlie Allen, C.R. Xavier, fr.; Drew Muilenburg, Linn-Mar, jr.; Whit Haefner, C.R. Washington, sr.; Carter Vieth, Linn-Mar, jr.; Alec Brockmeyer, C.R. Prairie, sr.; Dane Carstensen, Marion, jr.

Coach of the Year — Denny Goettel and C.R. Washington staff.

*-unanimous selection.

HONORABLE MENTION

C.R. Jefferson: Ryan May, jr.; Tyler Schmitz, jr.

C.R. Kennedy: A.J. Corkery, soph.; Gannon Hall, soph.

C.R. Prairie: Justin Valde, jr.; Collin Brockmeyer, sr.

C.R. Washington: Andrew Freeman, jr.; Ben Blocklinger, fr.

C.R. Xavier: Michael Glavan, sr.; Clayton Nurre, jr.

Linn-Mar: Cole Weber, jr.; Caden Postma, fr.

Marion: Brady Johnson, jr.; Mark Horcher, sr.

