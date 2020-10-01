Photos: Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school football Week 6

Photos: Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school football Week 6

Cedar Rapids Washington hosts Cedar Falls at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

/ 19

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

State panel partly backs ConnectCR project in Cedar Rapids

University of Iowa, Drake law students ask Iowa senators to wait until after the election on Supreme Court confirmation

University of Iowa community looks to campus future in wake of Harreld's departure announcement

In Iowa campaign stop, vice president Pence touts Trump accomplishments

Veterans call out Theresa Greenfield for not recognizing Joni Ernst's military service

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld retiring early

Pandemic doesn't deter university president searches

Timeline: Bruce Harreld's five-year tenure at University of Iowa

New state guidance allows more indoor visitors to Iowa nursing homes

Chew On This: Cafe Muse is closing

Trending