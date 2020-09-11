Photos: Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Cedar Falls, Iowa high school football Week 3
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- On Sept. 11, an escape from ‘pitch black’ Manhattan
- Iowa doctors say they find Ernst comments doubting COVID-19 counts ‘offensive’
- Now playing on Team Biden and Team Trump, former ISU, UI players disagree on who’s to blame for no Cy-Hawk game
- Tarps covering derecho damage prove no match for ongoing rain
- Photo Pro to close its doors
- Linn-Mar football in quarantine, 2 games canceled