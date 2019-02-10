Iowa Men's Basketball

Postgame video: Fran McCaffery, Jordan Bohannon after Iowa's win over Northwestern

The coach and player discuss Iowa's 80-79 victory

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a game winning 3-pointer in the Hawkeyes' 80-79 men's basketball win over Northwestern Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Here is video from Iowa’s staff from Sunday’s postgame press conferences of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery and the hero of the Hawkeyes’ 80-79 win over Northwestern, Jordan Bohannon.

Click here if you can't view the video on a mobile device.

