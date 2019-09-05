Photos: Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Week 2 Iowa high school football
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa vs. Rutgers: The Big Analysis
- Teen gravely injured Tuesday in fiery crash has died, Cedar Rapids police say
- Iowa City soccer match turns ugly; Cedar Rapids man faces assault charge
- Kirkwood fields ‘messages’ over ousted professor who claimed antifa link
- Iowa football mailbag: Which goes first in the Big Ten, 9-game schedule or divisions?
- Developer to pitch 8-story student housing complex in Iowa City’s Riverfront Crossings