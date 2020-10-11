Photos: Men's Freestyle wrestling at Senior Nationals

Photos: Men's Freestyle wrestling at Senior Nationals

Action from the final day of Senior Nationals at Xtream Arena in Coralville

/ 35

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests in Iowa prove positive

President Trump to make Des Moines appearance Wednesday

Save Iowa Sports group struggles to be heard at University of Iowa

Iowa records third-highest number of conornavirus-related deaths

Iowa State to start random student COVID-19 testing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Medical Center staff in Cedar Rapids to have unpaid leave, furloughs

Six University of Iowa Greek chapters on interim suspension following COVID complaints

Fall color is peaking in Eastern Iowa soon, here are some ideas of where to soak it in

Readers cheer Republican snub of The Gazette, scream 'bias!'

A plan to restore the four sports axed by the University of Iowa

Trending