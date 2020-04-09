Photos: Lights on at Iowa City stadiums honor seniors

Photos: Lights on at Iowa City stadiums honor seniors

All Iowa City high schools turned on their athletic facility lights for 20 minutes Wednesday night to honor senior athletes.

/ 13

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa restaurants turn to ready-to-cook, family-style meals during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 9: Cedar Rapids, Marion City Council meetings to be hosted online

Iowa unemployment claims continue to surge

2 wounded in workplace shooting at SW Cedar Rapids business, police searching for suspect

In time of coronavirus, an unprecedented Passover

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County supervisors wait hours to tell their own workers of a potential coronavirus exposure

Watch: Thursday, April 9, coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Trial and error as restaurants adapt to doing business during a pandemic

Pressing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on her COVID-19 response isn't 'divisive,' its necessary

Some federal requirements waived for schools as Iowa deals with coronavirus-related closures

Trending