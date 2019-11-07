Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Florida Atlantic

The Hawkeyes defeat the Owls 85-53 in season opener
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin: The Big Analysis
- General Mills workers reject contract, could strike
- Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Previewing all 9 area quarterfinal games
- Operation Quickfind for Paige Coghlan of Marion (Canceled)
- With big things planned downtown Cedar Rapids’ west side, officials seek public input
- Iowa football mailbag: The question on Big Ten tiebreakers is getting a little ahead of things