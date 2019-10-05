Photos: UNI football vs. Youngstown State

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- University of Iowa tells faculty not to promote Greta Thunberg visit via UI social media
- Former Marion A.D. Corby Laube surrenders teaching license
- MFL MarMac posts first 6-win season in school history, first winning season since 1993
- Iowa at Michigan preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions
- Iowa high school football Week 6 roundup: Final scores, stats and more
- Linn-Mar owns second half, trips Iowa City West for sole possession of district lead