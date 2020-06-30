Photos: 2020 Midwest Junior Championship

Photos: 2020 Midwest Junior Championship

The 2020 boys and girls Midwest Junior Championship was held at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City wrapping up Tuesday afternoon.

/ 52

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoes lawmakers' 'good government' legislation

Iowa judge temporarily blocks 24-hour wait for women seeking abortions

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs ethanol bill in Steamboat Rock

Darius Ballard named interim principal of Washington High School in Cedar Rapids

Starting tonight: Cedar Rapids turning on fire hydrants for cool play at select parks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeye sports shave millions from budget; Ferentz and Barta take pay cuts

University of Iowa 'will not be liable' for COVID-19 spread in residence halls

Why aren't Iowa schools being told to require face masks? Here's the Department of Education's clarification

Letter: Fired Cop Lucas Jones turned off microphone and lied about it

Kelly Garcia appointed interim director of state public health department

Trending