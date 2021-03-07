Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Wisconsin

X Close
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55), along with guard Jordan Bohannon (3), guard Connor McCaffery (30) and forward Keegan Murray (15) walk to the bench area for a timeout during the first half of their Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Iowa won 77-73. Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced that Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza's jersey number (55) will be retired in a future ceremony. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)