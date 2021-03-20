Photos: UNI Panthers football vs. Missouri State Bears

Photos: UNI Panthers football vs. Missouri State Bears

The Bears handle the Panthers 13-6.

/ 27

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's long-term care facilities see third day of no new COVID outbreaks

After a hiatus for the pandemic, Kirkwood resumes summer camps for kids

CDC now says 3 feet between students is enough

How about bison roaming across a Mississippi River bridge?

Good news on Iowa's finances renews calls for tax cuts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

I-380 wrong-way crash victim David Nguyen was 'a great kid - a great brother'

Almost $775 million in federal funds coming to Iowa schools

Linn County expects more doses of COVID vaccines as state plans to expand access to more Iowans

Exhibit traces rise of Czech & Slovak museum from idea to international renown

Alliant Energy 'picking up the pace' on burying Iowa power lines

Trending