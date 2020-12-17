Photos: Prep Wrestling-Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Photos: Prep Wrestling-Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Photo gallery from wrestling dual between Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Jefferson

/ 31

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Iowa unemployment rate 'remained steady' in November, decreases to 3.6%

State approves more than $230,000 in tax credits for Eco Lips' expansion, relocation

Cedar Rapids murder suspect back in jail after repeatedly violating release terms

Iowa State vaccine historian: 'It really has never been done before'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Looking for a cup of joe? Downtown Cedar Rapids shops still aim to serve

Marion's Santa and Mrs. Claus have decades of experience bringing holiday cheer

Lower vaccine projections could slow nursing home inoculations

How Iowa State football 'cleaned the slate' and went from good to great

Sagu adds sparkling red to the table without the alcohol

Trending