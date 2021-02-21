Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Luka Garza becomes Hawkeyes men’s basketball leading scorer in 74-68 win over Penn State.

/ 35

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook

Linn County voters may again face gambling question

More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa

Authorities: Woman killed at southwest Cedar Rapids motel, suspect shot by police

200 years of American painting: Traveling exhibit opens Tuesday at Davenport art museum

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

At the Statehouse, libs have driven the Iowa GOP mad

Iowa baseball players question positive COVID-19 tests that shut down program

Iowa high school state wrestling finals 2021: Championship results, team scores and more

Cedar Rapids' Willie Ray's Q Shack takes barbecue to Texas to lend a helping hand

Iowa's new virus tracking method sends new case counts skyrocketing

Trending