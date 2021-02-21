Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

X Close
Tate Schaefer, 13, (center) cheers on Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (not pictured) after he surpassed the all-time Iowa Hawkeyes scoring record (2,116) set by the late Roy Marble after their Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The team came to the fan section to greet Tate and his family and friends. The team supports Tate as he battles a brain tumor. Garza had 23 points to lead the Hawkeyes scoring. Iowa won 74-68. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)