Photos: West Branch vs. Iowa City Regina, Class 2A Iowa high school girls' basketball regional final

Photos: West Branch vs. Iowa City Regina, Class 2A Iowa high school girls' basketball regional final

The Bears advance to the state tournament with 62-39 win over the Regals.

/ 32

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa GOP lawmakers rush to cut early voting

Domestic violence preceded fatal stabbing, Cedar Rapids police say

Iowa lawmakers advance changes to bottle bill

Iowa bill would punish Big Tech if it blocks conservatives on social media

Iowa election limits clear Senate hurdle

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Banning 1619 Project 'threat to public education,' teacher says

University of Iowa argues to dismiss former football player lawsuit

Autopsy: Death outside Iowa State sorority house caused by alcohol, hypothermia

Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with Rodeway Inn homicide dies

$64 million phased development to bring housing, commercial space to southwest Cedar Rapids

Trending