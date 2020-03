Photo gallery from a season following Iowa men's basketball

I’m no photographer. I admire photography, enjoy it, and value the great work of the many photographers I’ve worked with in my career.

But I like taking pictures of offbeat stuff, and my phone happens to have a camera. Does yours? I’ll bet it does.

Anyway, here are a series of pictures I took while here and there to cover Iowa men’s basketball. I apologize for them being much less than professional quality.