Photos: February Favorite Sports Photos of the Month

Classic Chassis’ Cathy Jones (right) puts up a shot over Manor Care Cuties’ Katie Oconnell during their Granny Basketball League preseason jamboree game at Trinity Lutheran School in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The league has more than 450 players on 40 teams in nine states: Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. One of the newest teams for the 2020 season is the Grant Wood Gothics of Monticello, Iowa. The league is open to women 50 and over, provides an avenue for charitable giving, recognizes mature women and helps to preserve the history of six-on-six basketball. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)