Peter Jok, Jarrod Uthoff headed back to NBA Summer League

Former Iowa basketball players Peter Jok and Jarrod Uthoff have found new homes for the NBA Summer League.

Jok, who spent the last two seasons with the Northern Arizona Suns in the NBA G-League, will play for the Orlando Magic’s team in the Summer League, in Las Vegas July 5-15.

Jok averaged 14.3 points in 43 games for Northern Arizona in the 2018-19 season.

According to Sportando reporter Emiliano Carchia, Uthoff will play for the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League team.

Uthoff spent the 2018-19 season playing for Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia after spending the majority of his first two professional seasons in the G-League. He did play in nine games near the end of the 2017-18 season with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

Four former Iowa State players have hooked on with Summer League teams. Guard Naz Mitrou-Long, who spent most of the last two seasons with the Utah Jazz’s G-League team in Salt Lake City, will play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Salt Lake Summer League on July 1-3 before the team goes to the Las Vegas event.

Mitrou-Long was on a two-way contract with the Jazz last season and played in 14 games for Utah.

Center Cameron Lard will be on Orlando’s Summer League team. He left Iowa State this spring after his sophomore season.

Guard Lindell Wigginton signed with the Toronto Raptors Friday and will play for their Summer League squad after leaving ISU in the spring after his sophomore season. Senior guard Nick Weiler-Babb will play on the Miami Heat’s Summer League team.

All the aforementioned players presumably will be pursuing invitations to fall training camps and NBA roster spots for the season that follows.