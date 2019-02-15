Sledding can leave you happy - and sore

My lumbar still was aching as I write this column.

It’s hard to forget my outing last month on the sledding hill when every other move I make reminds me of it. I’m trying to think of it as a “good” hurt.

Our snow drought was slaked on Jan. 12. The next day my party was finally able to take to a hill and put gravity to work.

I’m not trying to be nostalgic, but isn’t a hill full of folks — especially kids — sledding a great sight? It’s not nostalgic because we still have these impromptu conventions of joy in our area when Mother Nature cooperates.

For a child, a hill can be a mountain — and just as wonderful. For an out of shape adult, a hill can feel like mountain. But we need to climb it because it’s there. Sledding is certainly a preferable activity to another hour agog at a screen.

Sledding is a chance to celebrate us. A pastime Walt Whitman would have extolled: no lift fees, no dress codes, no privilege. A great leveling activity. Out of flattery I offer the below lines of verse in the style of the American bard:

I hear America sledding, shouts of joy ring clear

Those children, each one inflating a voice so strong.

The parents all are calling, with a wave and cheer

Dogs and uncles do their part; t’is fun, not work.

Up and down they go, repeating, no charge

Sledding with open hearts and eyes, their festive life.

Our familiar runs are as worthy of a visit as you’d do for a museum or paid event: Pinicon Ridge, Roosevelt School, Jones Park, Squaw Creek, Thomas Park and Bowman Woods. Get your passport stamped.

You really need to get out to a local hill at least once this season. Perhaps some aches and pains will be a small reminder of a good time spent in pursuit of some old-fashioned fun.

Looking up, looking ahead, and keeping my pencil sharp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

l John Lawrence Hanson, Ed.D., of Marion teaches U.S. history with an emphasis on environmental issues at Linn-Mar High School and sits on the Linn County Conservation Board.