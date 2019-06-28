Outdoors

Connecting with outdoors is a true 'blessing'

Wildside column: Connection with nature hard to put into words

Bird researcher Jon Stravers of McGregor surveys a scenic valley from Larkin Overlook in Yellow River State Forest on a recent misty morning. “You go into these wild places and put yourself in the spiritual zone, and something will be revealed,” he said. (Tim Murphy)
Bird researcher Jon Stravers of McGregor surveys a scenic valley from Larkin Overlook in Yellow River State Forest on a recent misty morning. “You go into these wild places and put yourself in the spiritual zone, and something will be revealed,” he said. (Tim Murphy)

Most people who spend much time outdoors, myself included, feel strong connections with nature.

Such felt connections are often left unspoken because they are hard to put into words.

Some people, again including me, call those connections spiritual because the feelings they elicit seem to transcend the physical or mental.

Trees, rocks, water and wildlife most often do it for me.

Every time I sit in the shade of my ancient bur oak, I feel nature’s kinship and benevolence. Water splashing over rock rivals the best music. A column of bald eagles flying up the Wapsie at treetop height stops me in my tracks.

Gram Parsons, the godfather of country rock, captured the ineffable character of such feelings with his ode to a long-lost home:

“But now when I’m lonesome, I always pretend/That I’m getting the feel of hickory wind.”

So did Thomas Wolfe with his “Look Homeward Angel” motif: “Remembering speechlessly, we seek the great forgotten language, the lost lane-end into heaven, a stone, a leaf, an unfound door.”

An expert on cosmic connections — perhaps “the” expert — is Jon Stravers of McGregor, whose talents include discovering birds’ secret lives, decoding birdsong, writing books and songs, interpreting nature, photography, singing, playing the guitar and making and keeping friends.

Hawk, as he’s widely known, has earned his living in northeast Iowa expanding human knowledge of red-shouldered hawks and cerulean warblers, among other species of birds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There, through bird walks that always include references to the cosmic connections afforded attentive communicants, he shares and extols the reverence for nature that the ancient mound builders displayed in their effigies of bears and falcons.

For those open to the experience, Stravers said sacred spots abound in nature and especially in the wooded bluffs and backwaters along the Upper Mississippi.

“You go to these wild places and put yourself in the spiritual zone, and something will be revealed,” he said.

Stravers said he counts such feelings as blessings.

I do too.

Gazette correspondent

All articles by Orlan

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Outdoors ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Birding can provide quite a theatrical show

Scarlet tanager is 'stunning' bird to see

Endangered species in Iowa, around the globe, can be saved

With a little help from friends, author relaxes while fishing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The cost of things: Why energy bills in Iowa keep growing

What's next for Lindale Mall? New stores are moving in

Linn County to spend $1 million more on rock roads this year

Lake Macbride's harmful algae advisory expires, but new test shows elevated E. coli

Samoyeds seized from Worth County puppy mill find happy homes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.