No John Deere Classic in 2020

Quad Cities' PGA Tour event will resume next summer

Three-time John Deere Classic winner Steve Stricker (right) talks to Bubba Watson before they tee off during the 2017 Jo
Three-time John Deere Classic winner Steve Stricker (right) talks to Bubba Watson before they tee off during the 2017 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis, Ill., on July 13, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
02:15PM | Thu, May 28, 2020

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2020 John Deere Classic has been canceled, tournament officials announced Thursday.

The PGA Tour event, which would have been noting its 50th tourney, was to have been held the week of July 6. The tournament will continue its commitment to the 2020 Birdies for Charity campaign. Last year, the tournament raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations.

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

A spokesman for John Deere, which has been title sponsor of the tournament since 1998, mirrored Peterson’s comments.

Mara Downing, John Deere’s Vice President, Global Brand and Communications, said “We know this announcement will come as a disappointment to the Quad City area and to the broader golf community. We look forward to celebrating the 50th playing of the tournament in 2021.”

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

