No Cook, Moss, Bohannon (?) and a tough schedule for Hawkeyes

Two things happened this week that added to next season’s challenges for the Iowa men’s basketball team.

Thursday, it was announced the Hawkeyes will play at Syracuse on Dec. 3 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That’s a road game against a team that almost always is good.

More problematic, perhaps, was this week’s news that the NCAA is moving the 3-point line to the international basketball distance of 22 feet, 1¾ inches from 20-9 in men’s basketball.

Iowa had four players who averaged over one made 3-pointer per game last season. If Bohannon takes a medical redshirt season because of the hip surgery he underwent last month, three of those four players won’t be on next season’s active roster.

Nicholas Baer (45-of-118 from 3-point distance) was a senior last season. Isaiah Moss (48-of-114) transferred to Arkansas. Bohannon was 79-of-206, and most of those shots were probably from beyond 22-1 3/4.

That leaves Joe Wieskamp, who was 59-of-139.

So who else will shoot next season? Big men Luka Garza (21-of-72 last season) and Jack Nunge (19-of-57 in the 2017-18) season don’t hesitate to pop threes, but opponents will give them 22-footers and take their chances.

One wouldn’t expect freshman forward Patrick McCaffery or frosh guard Joe Toussaint to make many threes as rookies. Soph-to-be Connor McCaffery hit on just six all last season, in 29 tries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That would seem to leave redshirt freshman guard C.J. Fredrick, who made 107 threes as a senior at Covington (Ky.) Catholic High.

And ... perhaps guard Bakari Evelyn, who is visiting Iowa City this weekend. He is a graduate transfer who hit 48 of 157 threes for Valparaiso last season and 57 of 149 the season before.

New Mexico State is Iowa’s prime competitor to get Evelyn. The Hawkeyes could use a win there.

As for the schedule, Iowa’s nonconference lineup isn’t the most-fearsome in college ball, but it’s pretty good. It certainly is one of the best the Hawkeyes have had in McCaffery’s decade as coach.

It has an ACC team, potentially two Big 12 teams, two Big East teams, and a highly respected foe in Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference. If Bohannon sits out, Iowa will be meeting those teams without three starters from last season, two of whom were expected back next season.

Tyler Cook’s decision to turn pro wasn’t a shock. Moss’ exit wasn’t something that could have been safely predicted, though, and Bohannon averaged 11.6 points and led the team in assists for the third-straight year.

Fredrick may need to be really good right away. Toussaint may need to be good sooner rather than later. Evelyn, if landed, may need to assimilate with the team in a hurry.

Here’s the nonconference schedule:

Nov. 6: SIU-Edwardsville (10-21 last season)

Nov. 11: DePaul (19-17)

Nov. 15-25: Two home games connected to the Las Vegas Invitational, neither of which will be a team from an upper-level conference

Nov. 28: vs. Creighton (20-15) in Las Vegas

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT WEEKLY HAWKEYE NEWSLETTER Get ready for gameday with the #ONIOWA Hawkeye newsletter. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now 135 Years of Gazette Headlines 135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up. Get Your Copy Today!

Nov. 29: vs. San Diego State (21-13) or Texas Tech (31-7) in Las Vegas

Dec. 3: at Syracuse (20-14)

Dec. 12: at Iowa State (23-12)

Dec. 15: Oral Roberts (11-21)

Dec. 21: vs. Cincinnati (28-7) in Chicago

Dec. 29: Kennesaw State (6-26)