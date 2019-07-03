Nick Nurse to appear at Zach Johnson Foundation Classic

Nick Nurse, coach of the 2019 world-champion Toronto Raptors, will participate in Monday’s Zach Johnson Foundation Classic at Elmcrest Country Club.

Nurse, a Carroll native and Northern Iowa alumnus, coached the Raptors to their first NBA championship in his first season as head coach.

The ZJFC has a 10:15 a.m. start, with a PGA Tour skills contest from 9 to 9:45. There is no charge for admission. General admission tickets are now available for pick up at all Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City and Coralville Hy-Vee grocery and drug stores. Information about parking, shuttles and the schedule of events can be found online at ZachJohnsongolf.com.

Among the 19 PGA Tour pros slated to attend are Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Dufner. Eric Paslay and Phillip Phillips will represent professional singers.