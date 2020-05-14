CORALVILLE — The new Xtream Arena announced Thursday that it has agreed in principle with Iowa Gym-Nest to host the gymnastics club’s annual three-day youth event, Feb. 19-21, 2021.

Iowa Gym-Nest has two area locations in Iowa City and Coralville.

The 2021 Winter Wonderland event is expected to draw 800 participants, according to IGM Program Director Jill Hanna, boys and girls from ages 6 to 18.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our competition to the new GreenState Family Fieldhouse,” Hanna said in a release. “We are excited to have this large versatile facility that can hold our competition and give us new options and ideas to expand our gymnastics meets.”

The GreenState Family Fieldhouse is a five-court, 53,000-square foot fieldhouse connected to Xtream Arena, which is planning on opening this fall. According to a release, the fieldhouse will also host basketball, volleyball, pickleball, wrestling, cheer/dance, and other special events throughout the year.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com