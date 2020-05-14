Sports

New Coralville fieldhouse to host major youth gymnastics event in 2021

CORALVILLE — The new Xtream Arena announced Thursday that it has agreed in principle with Iowa Gym-Nest to host the gymnastics club’s annual three-day youth event, Feb. 19-21, 2021.

Iowa Gym-Nest has two area locations in Iowa City and Coralville.

The 2021 Winter Wonderland event is expected to draw 800 participants, according to IGM Program Director Jill Hanna, boys and girls from ages 6 to 18.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our competition to the new GreenState Family Fieldhouse,” Hanna said in a release. “We are excited to have this large versatile facility that can hold our competition and give us new options and ideas to expand our gymnastics meets.”

The GreenState Family Fieldhouse is a five-court, 53,000-square foot fieldhouse connected to Xtream Arena, which is planning on opening this fall. According to a release, the fieldhouse will also host basketball, volleyball, pickleball, wrestling, cheer/dance, and other special events throughout the year.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

I.C. West's Brendon Panther helps stay-at-home athletes

Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Southwest sectionals, May Mascot Madness

#GerryTime: 2019-20 hockey season was a special one for former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Gerry Mayhew

Rivalry Saturday 2020: Here are the matchups for girls' basketball event in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds predicts capacity to run 5,000 coronavirus tests daily

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Virtual Houby Fest starts Friday night

CR Transit to resume modified service Monday

Judge orders house arrest for 18-year-old charged in fatal shooting

Dry summer: Cedar Rapids municipal pools won't open in 2020

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.