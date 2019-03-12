University of Iowa heavyweight Sam Stoll received an at-large berth to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The NCAA released the at-large selections Tuesday afternoon, rounding out the 330-athlete national tournament field that will compete March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Stoll will make his third NCAA tournament appearance, placing fifth a year ago. He missed one of the Big Ten’s seven automatic berths, falling in the round of 12. Stoll (9-5) was one of four heavyweights to earn at-large bids.

He will be one of nine Iowa qualifiers. NCAA champion Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo at 149, Kaleb Young (157), 165-pound Big Ten champion and unbeaten Alex Marinelli, Cash Wilcke (184) and 197-pound freshman Jacob Warner earned automatic berths last weekend at the conference tournament.

Brackets and seeding for the 2019 NCAA tournament will be revealed during a selection show on Wednesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com. The @NCAAWrestling Twitter handle also will be releasing the top two seeds for each weight class every 10 minutes from 3 to 5 p.m. ET, leading up to the selection show.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship are March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. A complete list of qualifiers is available at NCAA.com.

