My college football Top 10 while waiting for the Big Ten

Spoiler alert: Clemson is one of the 10

Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi (29) is congratulated by teammates after his 40-yard field goal with four secon
Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi (29) is congratulated by teammates after his 40-yard field goal with four seconds left in the Chanticleers’ 30-27 win at Louisiana last Wednesday in Lafayette, La. (Matthew Hinton/Associated Press)

Everyone else can have rankings, so I can, too. And also, I can have ice cream if I want it.

So here’s my one-time-only college football Top 10. There are no Big Ten teams because they haven’t beaten anybody. You must have standards.

1.

Clemson

5-0
Because it’s the best team.
 
2.

Coastal Carolina

4-0
The Chanticleers are on the other side of South Carolina from Clemson. Their former coach, Joe Moglia, is working on an annual salary of $1 as the school’s executive director for football and chair of athletics. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney will make $8.32 million this year.
 
3.

BYU

5-0
Quarterback Zach Wilson contracted COVID-19 this summer after participating in what he called a neighborhood “gambling night” with “a bunch of the football guys.” Wilson is healthy and has completed 78.7 percent of his passes this season.
 
4.

Liberty

5-0
The Flames haven’t lost since Jerry Falwell Jr., left his role as the school president following allegations of sexual behavior that flew in the face of the university’s honor code.
 
5.

Alabama

4-0
Nick Saban’s COVID-19 test in midweek was a false positive. His receiving corps is a true positive.
 
6.

SMU

5-0

6.

Cincinnati

3-0
The American Athletic Conference teams meet Saturday in Dallas in the nation’s Game of the Week, if you believe other people's rankings. If you believe mine, it’s still Cincinnati-SMU. But don’t kid yourself. It’s really Michigan-Minnesota. Or Iowa State-Oklahoma State.
 
8.

Oklahoma State

3-0
Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard has 100-plus rushing yards in 15 of his last 17 games. He’s Canadian. Canada announced Monday that it is extending its border restriction with the U.S. for non-essential travel through Nov. 21. Someday, when the coronavirus lessens, go see Canada if you can. I strongly recommend Vancouver Island.
 
9.

Notre Dame

4-0
It’s unbeaten.
 
10.

Marshall

4-0
I’d like to see three or four of these Marshall types go unbeaten. And of course, I’d like more ice cream.
 
 

Also receiving votes: Iowa State (3-1), Georgia (3-1), Texas A&M (3-1), Miami (4-1), Army (4-1), Air Force (1-0), North Dakota State (1-0), Rutgers (0-0), the fact there will be 9:30 p.m. (CT) games this Saturday because the Mountain West Conference starts play this week, UCF’s kicker getting into a near-fight with a teammate after the kicker missed a field goal that would have beaten Memphis.

 

