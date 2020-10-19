My college football Top 10 while waiting for the Big Ten

Everyone else can have rankings, so I can, too. And also, I can have ice cream if I want it.
So here’s my one-time-only college football Top 10. There are no Big Ten teams because they haven’t beaten anybody. You must have standards.
|1.
|
Clemson
5-0
|Because it’s the best team.
|2.
|
Coastal Carolina
4-0
|The Chanticleers are on the other side of South Carolina from Clemson. Their former coach, Joe Moglia, is working on an annual salary of $1 as the school’s executive director for football and chair of athletics. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney will make $8.32 million this year.
|3.
|
BYU
5-0
|Quarterback Zach Wilson contracted COVID-19 this summer after participating in what he called a neighborhood “gambling night” with “a bunch of the football guys.” Wilson is healthy and has completed 78.7 percent of his passes this season.
|4.
|
Liberty
5-0
|The Flames haven’t lost since Jerry Falwell Jr., left his role as the school president following allegations of sexual behavior that flew in the face of the university’s honor code.
|5.
|
Alabama
4-0
|Nick Saban’s COVID-19 test in midweek was a false positive. His receiving corps is a true positive.
|6.
|
SMU
5-0
|6.
|
Cincinnati
3-0
|The American Athletic Conference teams meet Saturday in Dallas in the nation’s Game of the Week, if you believe other people's rankings. If you believe mine, it’s still Cincinnati-SMU. But don’t kid yourself. It’s really Michigan-Minnesota. Or Iowa State-Oklahoma State.
|8.
|
Oklahoma State
3-0
|Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard has 100-plus rushing yards in 15 of his last 17 games. He’s Canadian. Canada announced Monday that it is extending its border restriction with the U.S. for non-essential travel through Nov. 21. Someday, when the coronavirus lessens, go see Canada if you can. I strongly recommend Vancouver Island.
|9.
|
Notre Dame
4-0
|It’s unbeaten.
|10.
|
Marshall
4-0
|I’d like to see three or four of these Marshall types go unbeaten. And of course, I’d like more ice cream.
Also receiving votes: Iowa State (3-1), Georgia (3-1), Texas A&M (3-1), Miami (4-1), Army (4-1), Air Force (1-0), North Dakota State (1-0), Rutgers (0-0), the fact there will be 9:30 p.m. (CT) games this Saturday because the Mountain West Conference starts play this week, UCF’s kicker getting into a near-fight with a teammate after the kicker missed a field goal that would have beaten Memphis.