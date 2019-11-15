Photos: Mount Vernon vs. Carroll Kuemper, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball championship round

Photos: Mount Vernon vs. Carroll Kuemper, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball championship round

Mount Vernon swept Carroll Kuemper in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, to win the 3A championship title

/ 21

 

