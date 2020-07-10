Minor League Sports

USHL announces intention to play full 2020-21 season

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' Jack Millar (15) gets control of the puck from the Muskegon Lumberjacks' Alex Konovalov (1
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders’ Jack Millar (15) gets control of the puck from the Muskegon Lumberjacks’ Alex Konovalov (12) during a USHL game at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The United States Hockey League announced Friday it intends to start its season this fall and play a full schedule.

The league’s Board of Directors met Thursday via Zoom to discuss return-to-play protocols based on recommendations from health experts, the USHL announced. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are a member of the USHL.

“Our Board of Directors meetings have been another great example of how in a time of uncertainty across sports, our clubs are coming together to provide the best opportunity for our players to continue their development in the safest manner possible,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity. “Each of our member clubs was represented as we discussed the best way to return to play for the 2020-21 season while ensuring the safety of everyone involved in returning to the ice.”

The USHL said it has created a return-to-play document, updated daily, that features guidance on safety protocols at local, state and national levels. The league said it is utilizing recommendations from the CDC and is collaborating with representatives from the National Hockey League and USA Hockey, the governing board of the sport in this country.

After a ballot voting process during Thursday’s meeting, Ryan Schiff (Lincoln Stars) was re-elected as Chairman of the Board while Brian Schoenborn (Sioux Falls Stampede) was also re-elected to the Executive Committee and Ryan Suter (Madison Capitols) was elected to the Committee for the first time. The trio join Brendan Bruss (Green Bay Gamblers), Koots DiCesare (Omaha Lancers) and Dan Lehv (Chicago Steel).

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

