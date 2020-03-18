United States Hockey League cancels season due to coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS — As expected, the United States Hockey League announced Wednesday the remainder of its season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league originally announced the suspension of its season last week.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

The league said it would announce its season awards in the coming weeks. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders finished with a 19-23-4-1 for 43 standings points, seventh in the eight-team Eastern Conference.

