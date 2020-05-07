Minor League Sports

Tony Paoli steps down as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders high school hockey coach

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders varsity head coach Tony Paoli (second from left) in the team box during the first period of the
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders varsity head coach Tony Paoli (second from left) in the team box during the first period of their Midwest High School Hockey League game against the Waterloo Warriors at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Tony Paoli announced Thursday that he is stepping down after four years as head coach of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders high school hockey team.

Paoli did amazing work, taking over a program that had an 0-28 record and taking it to the championship game of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament two years in a row.

“The past four years have been some of the best times I have ever had in my hockey career,” Paoli said in a press release. “Watching the boys grow, not only as hockey players, but as young men, has been the most rewarding piece for me.”

“On behalf of the entire RoughRider family, thank you for all you have done for the program and the young men you have coached,” said Ken Brown, president of the RoughRiders Hockey Club. “You have helped make the high school RoughRiders a group of which we can all be proud.”

RoughRiders Hockey Club Executive Director Dustin Timm will take over the high school team on an interim basis, leading summer offseason conditioning, until a new head coach is found.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dugout Sports, MLB pitcher Mitch Keller team up to support local firefighters during pandemic

USHL Draft: Another Tonelli coming in for Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders take son of longtime coach with 1st pick in USHL Draft, Phase I

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, USHL conduct annual drafts despite uncertain times

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

State law blocking abortion providers from sex education funding in Iowa is unconstitutional, court says

Iowa shifts focus from coronavirus containment to mitigation

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 7

Gov. Kim Reynolds allows more Iowa business to reopen

Iowa workers beware, neither Big Debt Chet nor COVID-19 can stop unleashed prosperity

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.