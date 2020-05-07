CEDAR RAPIDS — Tony Paoli announced Thursday that he is stepping down after four years as head coach of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders high school hockey team.

Paoli did amazing work, taking over a program that had an 0-28 record and taking it to the championship game of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament two years in a row.

“The past four years have been some of the best times I have ever had in my hockey career,” Paoli said in a press release. “Watching the boys grow, not only as hockey players, but as young men, has been the most rewarding piece for me.”

“On behalf of the entire RoughRider family, thank you for all you have done for the program and the young men you have coached,” said Ken Brown, president of the RoughRiders Hockey Club. “You have helped make the high school RoughRiders a group of which we can all be proud.”

RoughRiders Hockey Club Executive Director Dustin Timm will take over the high school team on an interim basis, leading summer offseason conditioning, until a new head coach is found.

