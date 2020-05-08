Photos: Cedar Rapids Kernels offer curbside ballpark food to fans

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kernels offer curbside ballpark food to fans

The team will be offering carry-out ballpark food to fans on Fridays with orders placed during business hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

/ 12

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Adam Todd celebrates 21st birthday with parade

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack calls on president to protect packing plant workers

Many celebrate Mother's Day, special occasions on opposite sides of a window

For Mercy employee on COVID-19 floor, isolating from family is best Mother's Day gift she can give

Man arrested in Texas faces murder charge in Iowa City shooting

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ready to reopen? Four Cedar Rapids business leaders offer advice

Flexsteel to close Dubuque plant, idling 200

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Cedar Rapids to host virtual City Council meeting

Shower Mom with love - from a distance

Distancing and diversity enhance Iowa's food security

Trending