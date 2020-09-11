Cedar Rapids native A.J. Puk will have season-ending shoulder surgery, Oakland A's announce

CEDAR RAPIDS — Oakland Athletics pitcher A.J. Puk will have surgery on his left, throwing shoulder, the major league club announced Friday.

A Cedar Rapids Washington graduate, Puk has not been able to pitch this season. He was shut down from throwing in early March and again when workouts began for the truncated regular season in July.

He had been at the A’s alternate training site in San Jose and appeared close to being activated, only to have another setback.

Puk, 25, already has had Tommy John elbow surgery in his young career. He was 2-0 with a 3.18 earned run average in 10 bullpen appearances last season, his first in the big leagues.

Oakland announced Dr. Neil ElAtrrache will perform Puk’s surgery. He did Puk’s elbow surgery in 2018.

“For A.J., obviously, it’s been a tough road for him,” Oakland Manager Bob Melvin told reporters Friday. “Back and forth, ramping up, having to shut down. Obviously there’s something going on that he needs to take care of.”

