Jack Dahm is first manager of Clinton LumberKings in new Prospect League

CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings announced Monday that Mount Mercy baseball coach Jack Dahm will manage their team this summer in their first year in the Prospect League.

Clinton lost its affiliated professional baseball team after being in the Midwest League since 1956. It recently announced it would join the collegiate wood-bat Prospect League, along with Burlington, which also lost its affiliated pro team as Major League Baseball took over the operations of minor league baseball and cut 42 teams.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of the Clinton LumberKings organization,” Dahm said, in a press release from the team. “The tradition of the LumberKings and the support of the community is what drew me to Clinton. I am looking forward to helping in the transition from Minor League Baseball to the Prospect League.”

Dahm will continue his duties at Mount Mercy as well. He coached the University of Iowa from 2003 to 2013 and also has head coaching experience at Creighton.

“We are looking forward to having Jack manage our club in our very first season in the Prospect League,” said Clinton General Manager Ted Tornow. “He has the knowledge and the background to lead us into this new collegiate wood bat league. We couldn’t think of a better person than Jack to handle this.”

