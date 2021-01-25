Minor League Sports

Jack Dahm is first manager of Clinton LumberKings in new Prospect League

Mount Mercy coach will lead Clinton into collegiate wood-bat league

Jack Dahm, Clinton LumberKings
Jack Dahm, Clinton LumberKings

CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings announced Monday that Mount Mercy baseball coach Jack Dahm will manage their team this summer in their first year in the Prospect League.

Clinton lost its affiliated professional baseball team after being in the Midwest League since 1956. It recently announced it would join the collegiate wood-bat Prospect League, along with Burlington, which also lost its affiliated pro team as Major League Baseball took over the operations of minor league baseball and cut 42 teams.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of the Clinton LumberKings organization,” Dahm said, in a press release from the team. “The tradition of the LumberKings and the support of the community is what drew me to Clinton. I am looking forward to helping in the transition from Minor League Baseball to the Prospect League.”

Dahm will continue his duties at Mount Mercy as well. He coached the University of Iowa from 2003 to 2013 and also has head coaching experience at Creighton.

“We are looking forward to having Jack manage our club in our very first season in the Prospect League,” said Clinton General Manager Ted Tornow. “He has the knowledge and the background to lead us into this new collegiate wood bat league. We couldn’t think of a better person than Jack to handle this.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Brian Dinkelman to return to manage Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2021

ECHL gives formal approval for franchise in Coralville

A year without Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hockey

Cedar Rapids Kernels get an invite to remain in affiliated professional baseball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older starting Tuesday

Foot of snow expected with Monday's storm: Here's the forecast

Her family survived the Holocaust, but terror found them in their new home

Mom and son face charges in Cedar Rapids Walmart fight

Iowa public schools hit with a right cross at the Statehouse

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.